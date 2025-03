From the start of service on Monday, March 17, 2025, until the end of service on Sunday, March 30, the Budai Nagy Antal Street bus stop in the direction of Hétvezér Street will be closed due to road construction.

During the construction period, the Route 25 bus traveling towards Vincellér Street will stop at a temporary stop located 60 meters ahead, the DKV has announced.

(DKV)