Strong winds bring significant cooling this week, followed by clear, sunny, and cold weather

Strong, sometimes stormy winds will bring a significant drop in temperature on Monday, with showers and snow showers expected in central parts of the country. From Tuesday, predominantly clear and sunny weather is forecast, with daytime highs around 10°C and the return of nighttime frosts. In the second half of the week, temperatures will begin to rise again, but rain may return from Saturday—according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

On Monday, clouds will initially decrease from the north, but strong cumulus cloud formation is expected later. The eastern half of the country will remain mostly cloudy, with overcast conditions possible in the southeast, before clearing by the evening.

In the southern Great Plain, rain and temporary sleet are expected in the morning before precipitation ceases. Meanwhile, in central areas, showers and snow showers may develop, temporarily covering the ground with snow. The north-northeastern wind will be strong across much of the country and stormy in northeastern regions. The highest daytime temperatures will range between 6 and 10°C.

On Tuesday, mostly clear, sunny, and dry weather is expected, with only a few scattered clouds in the sky. The northeasterly wind may bring strong gusts, particularly in the Great Plain region.

Morning temperatures will generally range from -6°C to -1°C, but in sheltered, snow-covered areas, even lower values may be recorded. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise to between 5°C and 8°C.

On Wednesday, the weather will be cloudless, sunny, and dry, with strong southerly winds in the Alps region. Morning temperatures will again range from -6°C to -1°C, with colder spots in sheltered areas. During the afternoon, temperatures will rise to 9–12°C.

On Thursday, the weather will remain clear, sunny, and dry, with occasional strengthening of the southerly wind. Morning lows will be between -4°C and +1°C, but colder spots may experience even lower temperatures. The afternoon will see a rise to 11–16°C.

On Friday, thicker cloud bands will arrive from the west, but no precipitation is expected. The southwest-to-south wind will strengthen in several places. Morning temperatures will range from -3°C to +4°C, with even lower values in colder regions. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb to 13–18°C.

On Saturday, cloudy conditions are likely, with occasional rain showers possible. Winds will initially be from the south but will shift to the north, with strong gusts in some areas. Morning temperatures will be between 0°C and +9°C, while daytime highs will range from 13°C to 19°C.

On Sunday, cloudy conditions are expected, with rain and showers possible. Winds will mostly be moderate. Morning lows will range from 3°C to 9°C, while the afternoon will bring temperatures between 13°C and 19°C.

