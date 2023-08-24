In June, the average net salary in Hungary was almost HUF 400,000

In June of this year, the gross average earnings of full-time employees was HUF 566,800 (approx. 1519.53 EUR), and the net average earnings, calculated taking discounts into account, was HUF 390,900 (approx. 1047.96 EUR). The gross average earnings were 16.0 percent and the net average earnings 15.9 percent higher than a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Thursday.



The regular gross average earnings (without premiums, bonuses, one-month special benefits) can be estimated at HUF 525,300, which is 14.9 percent higher than a year earlier. The regular gross average earnings for enterprises amounted to HUF 531,000, in the budget sector to HUF 503,200, and in the non-profit sector to HUF 532,100, rising by 15.9 percent, 12.8 percent, and 10.7 percent, respectively, in one year.

The average net salary without discounts was HUF 376,900, 16.0 percent higher than in June 2022.

Real earnings decreased by 3.4 percent, in addition to a 20.1 percent increase in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year.

The gross median earnings were HUF 450,000, 15.6 percent higher than a year earlier. The median value of net earnings, calculated taking discounts into account, reached HUF 312,000, 15.6 percent higher than the same period of the previous year.

In January-June, the gross average salary of full-time employees was HUF 556,700. The net average earnings without discounts reached HUF 370,200, and HUF 383,800 with discounts taken into account.

Gross, average net earnings without discounts and net earnings including discounts both increased by 13.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The change in average earnings was influenced by the service allowance, equivalent to six months’ salary, paid to national defense and law enforcement professional staff in February 2022, the so-called weapon allowance. Filtering out the effect of this, the growth of the gross average earnings and the net average earnings calculated taking discounts into account would both be 2.7 percentage points higher.

In the first half of the year, the gross average earnings of full-time employees at businesses employing at least 5 people, budget institutions and non-profit organizations that are significant in terms of employment was HUF 574,400.

The net average earnings without discounts reached HUF 382,000, and HUF 395,500 with discounts taken into account.

The gross and average net earnings calculated without discounts both increased by 13.7 percent, and the net earnings calculated with discounts by 13.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The change in average earnings was influenced by the service allowance, equivalent to six months’ salary, paid to national defense and law enforcement professional staff in February 2022, the so-called weapon allowance. Filtering out the effect of this, the growth of the gross average earnings and the net average earnings calculated taking discounts into account would both be 2.8 percentage points higher, the KSH announced.

