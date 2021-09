The value of exports in euros increased by an annual 10% in July, while imports were 14.7% higher than a year earlier, posting a deficit of 193 million euros, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said, quoting its first estimate.

Exports were worth 9.498 billion euros in July while imports came to 9.691 billion. Export growth slowed in July as shutdowns due to supply chain interruptions caused a drop in the output of the automotive industry.

hungarymatters.hu