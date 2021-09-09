Stimulus Lifts Budget Deficit to HuF 1,900.7 BN in August

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary’s cash flow-based budget deficit, excluding local councils, was 1,900.7 billion at the end of August, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary release.

 

“Hungary’s economy grew by a record 17.9% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the same period a year earlier, while the number of employed grew to more than 4,700,000. These data also reflect the success of a supportive fiscal policy built on tax cuts, job creation, investment incentives and family support,” the ministry said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

