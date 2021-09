Annual inflation in Hungary was 4.9% in August, up from 4.6% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Prices in the category of goods that includes vehicle fuel grew by 9.2%, with vehicle fuel prices rocketing 21.7%. Food prices rose by 3.7%, while household energy prices edged 0.4% higher. Core inflation was 3.6%, while month on month, inflation was 0.2%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay