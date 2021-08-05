Hungarian Partners of V4 Smart Platform Sign MOU

The Hungarian industry partners of the V4 Smart Platform, OTP Bank, oil and gas company MOL, i-Cell MobilSoft, state-owned Nemzeti Mobilfizetési, which runs Hungary’s national mobile payment system, and SAP Hungary signed a Memorandum of Understanding to continue developing cross-border digital services, Nemzeti Mobilfizetési said on Wednesday.

The aim of the V4 Smart Platform 2 project is to develop business, legal and technological models of possible services and to prepare pilot projects to be implemented by connecting cross-border services, they said. It will provide an opportunity for member states of the Visegrad Group to create a common, interoperable market in certain segments through digitisation.

hungarymatters.hu