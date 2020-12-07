EIB Supports Health-Care Sector With EUR 162.5 Million Loan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Ministry of Finance signed a 162.5 million euro loan granted to the National Healthcare Service Centre to support Hungary’s health-care sector.

The loan will cover the costs of acquisition of coronavirus-related medical supplies, personal protective equipment and mobile units, and the construction of an emergency container hospital, which will expand the number of bed units for treating Covid-19 patients in Hungary, EIB said. “The EIB is continuing to bolster the capability of Europe’s health-care systems to protect our citizens from the coronavirus,” EIB Vice-President Tereza Czerwinska said in a statement. “We stand ready to support Hungary and every Member State in providing the best possible treatment and care for EU citizens.”

Finance Minister Mihály Varga expressed appreciation for “the support of EIB to the Hungarian Government with the aim to develop the capacity of the Hungarian health-care system and health infrastructure to tackle the virus”. “The operation will help Hungary mitigate the effects of Covid-19 faster, reinforce the national health-care system and increase the country’s ability to respond to major emergencies like the pandemic and continue with sustainable economic and social development.”

hungarymatters.hu

