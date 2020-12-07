Philippines Lifts Import Ban on Hungarian Poultry Meat

The Philippines Ministry of Agriculture has lifted the import ban on Hungarian poultry meat that was imposed in February, allowing the resumption of exports to the market of 105 million, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, said on Saturday.

The minister noted a Hungarian made a working visit to the Philippines less than two months ago to promote Hungarian businesses and optimise their competitive standing on the South-East Asian market.

Also, the export licence for HELL energy drinks has been renewed, Szijjártó noted.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay