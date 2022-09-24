Novák Visits US Border Wall

President Katalin Novák visited the wall on the US-Mexico border, and handed a state honour to Hungarian-born psychologist Edith Éger on Thursday, the third day of her official visit to the United States.

Novák visited Éger, a 95-year-old author-psychologist and Holocaust survivor specialising in post-traumatic stress disorder, in her home in San Diego. Novák awarded Éger the Hungarian Order of Merit, Commander’s Cross. The president also visited the wall erected on the border between the US and Mexico as a measure against illegal migration, where a local customs and border protection agent briefed her on growing migration pressure in the area. The agent said the authority’s main objective was to preserve national security, and they lamented the shortage of resources and workforce at the border. The Hungarian president is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles over the weekend, where she will give speeches on the Hungarian government’s family protection measures at various universities and meet Hungarian-born scientists, as well as the leaders of the local Jewish community. Next week, she will give speeches in the Midwest and meet the representatives of Hungarian communities living there.

