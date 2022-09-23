Father Waiting for His Child Collapsed in Front of the School in Balmazújváros

The 50-year-old father was waiting for his child in front of the school in Balmazújváros. He collapsed without any prior complaint on Thursday morning.



An eyewitness immediately rushed to the man’s aid, called the ambulance and examined the patient, who was no longer breathing, based on the instructions of the experienced rescue operator. According to the phone instructions, the brave witness immediately started CPR, which the paramedics who arrived at the scene within seconds continued at an elevated level. Although the care took place for a long time before the school, chest compressions started in time eventually led to success, and the ambulance was able to transport the man to the hospital in a stable condition.

OMSZ