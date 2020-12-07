DK Calls on Orbán to Drop EU Budget Veto

The opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) has called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to withdraw plans to veto the European Union’s next seven year budget and post-pandemic recovery fund “before he is completely left alone with this issue”.

At an online press conference on Friday, DK MEP Sándor Rónai cited reports from the previous day according to which Poland was ready to withdraw its veto plans if EU leaders approved an explanatory resolution on the relation between financial support and rule of law criteria. Rónai said the veto issue had led to a coalition crisis in Poland. In addition to the Polish opposition, even some of the ruling parties understand that a veto would cause serious damage to the country, he added. One of the ruling parties has threatened to leave the coalition if the veto were implemented, he said.

“There’s a high chance the Poles will sooner or later reverse out of the dead-end situation that they have brazenly entered with Orbán,” Rónai said. “If happens, Orbán will be in big trouble and so will Hungary.” The veto will not harm the EU or other European countries but it will harm Hungary, because Hungarian businesses and Hungarian people will be left out of the EU rescue package, he insisted.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay