Testing of Regional Public Servants to Begin on Monday

Targeted group coronavirus testing will be extended to regional civil servants from Monday, based on experiences gained during the testing of people working in nurseries, schools and care homes, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Saturday.

The government launched nationwide targeted group testing on Nov. 20 using antigen rapid tests. Student and government agency volunteers joined professionals to conduct the tests. Based on an analysis of data from the first and second weeks, a decision will be made on whether to conduct further tests in these professional groups at a later date, the statement said. Last week’s results indicated that the employees of care homes have a higher rate of transmission than other occupational groups.

All employees of government and district offices will be tested free of charge and on a voluntary basis.

