Orbán Holds Consultations on Next Steps in Response Measures

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday met leaders of the Health Scientific Council to discuss the government’s next steps in its coronavirus response measures, the PM’s press chief said.

At the meeting, Orbán thanked the body for their support to the government’s measures and preparations for the epidemic’s second wave in Hungary. The prime minister is scheduled to meet economic experts on Saturday in preparation for a Monday meeting of the operative board coordinating the response to the epidemic where a decision will be made to changes in restrictions for the rest of December and January, Bertalan Havasi said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay