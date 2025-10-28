Euro area firms report slightly tighter lending conditions, stable financing needs and inflation expectations

According to the ECB’s latest Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises (SAFE), conducted between 27 August and 3 October 2025, lending conditions for euro area firms tightened marginally in the third quarter of 2025, while financing needs and availability remained broadly unchanged.

A small net 2% of firms reported increases in bank loan interest rates, marking a shift from the previous quarter’s easing. The tightening was mainly felt by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while larger firms saw a slight decline in borrowing costs. Additionally, a net 23% of firms observed higher financing charges and collateral requirements, reflecting a moderate increase in overall borrowing constraints.

Despite these developments, firms’ financing needs were stable (net 0%), and loan availability remained almost unchanged (net -1%). This resulted in a small financing gap of 1%, suggesting that access to credit has neither improved nor deteriorated significantly.

Firms continued to view the general economic outlook as the main factor limiting external financing (net 19%), though banks’ willingness to lend showed a modest improvement. At the same time, company-specific factors such as sales and profit outlooks weighed more negatively on financing conditions.

Regarding business performance, firms reported flat turnover, lower profits, and a rise in investment (net 8%). Looking ahead, 25% of firms remained optimistic about future developments, though their expectations for investment financing were slightly less positive than before.

Inflation-related expectations were stable overall: firms projected selling prices to rise by 2.9% and wages by 3.0%, while non-labour input costs were seen increasing by 3.8%. Median inflation expectations stood at 2.5% one year ahead and 3.0% for both three- and five-year horizons, with most firms (53%) continuing to see upside risks to long-term inflation.

(ecb.europa.eu)