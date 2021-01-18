Socialists: Government ‘Supports Multinationals Instead of Protecting Jobs’

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The opposition Socialists believe the government is “throwing free money” at multinational companies instead of defending workplaces under threat because of the coronavirus crisis, the party’s deputy head said at an online press conference on Sunday.

Imre Komjáthi said capital-strong multinational companies could “dance for joy” last year as the government sent 1,700 billion forints (EUR 4.7bn) of support their way. He calculated those subsidies are equivalent to 130 million forints per workplace at recipients of the subsidies, or 27 years of average earnings.

 

