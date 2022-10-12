A bicycle path is being built between Hatvan and Miklós utca

The investment will be completed by April 2023, which will increase the bicycle path network in Debrecen by more than seven kilometers, reported László Pósán, a member of parliament, on his social media page.

His short news report reveals that the contractors are now working in the city center, on the section between Hatvan and Miklós utca. Currently, utilities are being replaced and electricity poles are being moved, after which the construction of the bike path can begin.

As can be seen from the public procurement notice dated January 4, D-Profil Kft. is building the bicycle path for a net amount of HUF 423 million. They are working on 2,017.6 meters from Nyugati utca to Miklós utca. A one-way cycle path is being built on both sides. The current paving stone will be replaced with “seamless paving”.

The cycle path will become two-way at the Miklós utca – Antall József utca intersection (on the former Szalkai utca), where it will join one of the bicycle zones to be created. A bicycle lane and bicycle path are being built on Vörösmarty Street. According to the description, where the sidewalks are widened, five intersections will be equipped with traffic lights. To learn about the detailed construction plans, it is worth reading point II..2.3 of the public procurement notice.

debreceninap.hu