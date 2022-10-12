76-Year-Old Man From Révfülöp Strangled His Wife and Then Committed Suicide

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on 76-Year-Old Man From Révfülöp Strangled His Wife and Then Committed Suicide

A married couple in their seventies was found dead yesterday morning in Révfülöp.

It has now been revealed that a terrible family tragedy has occurred. Alexandra Máté, spokesperson for the Veszprém County Police Headquarters, told the press that the 76-year-old man strangled his 74-year-old wife and then killed himself.

A married couple was found dead on the terrace of their house in Révfülöp. The police are investigating the circumstances of the family tragedy in criminal proceedings with the involvement of experts.

24.hu
pixabay

