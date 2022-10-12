Opposition MPs Form LGBTQ Interest Representation Group

Opposition lawmakers have formed an informal parliamentary group with the aim of representing the interests of the LGBTQ community, the deputy group leader of the liberal Momentum Movement said on Tuesday.

The group comprising 21 MPs from five parties will work closely with civil society players to ensure people of the LGBTQ community are not discriminated against or oppressed, Dávid Bedő told an online press briefing. In addition to a severe cost-of-living and social crisis raging in Hungary and teachers and their students “fighting for the future”, “human rights and freedoms are also under threat,” he said. The group aims to have the voices of LGBTQ people heard in parliament, Bedő said. He was joined at the press conference by lawmakers from Párbeszéd, the Socialist Party, LMP and the Democratic Coalition.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay