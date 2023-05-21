Four Traffic Accidents – Five Dead On Saturday

Five people died in four road accidents in four different parts of the country on Saturday, police.hu has reported.

Around 5:00 in the afternoon, a car drove off the main road and hit a tree on main road no. 6 between Darány and Istvándi. The 57-year-old man who was driving it died of his injuries on the spot.

Around 4:00 in the afternoon, a truck and a car collided head-on on road no. 306. The truck drove into a ditch, the car caught fire, and the two passengers were killed.

At 4:18 p.m. in Nagykáta, on road no. 3115, a car drifted off the road, hit a bridge barrier, spun several times, and then stopped in the field. The 54-year-old man who was driving the car died on the spot.

At 2:00 in the afternoon, a car driving towards Budapest on M5 motorway drove into a ditch for an as yet unclear reason. The driver of the car and one passenger were injured, but the police could not save another passenger.



