March for Education Reaches Budapest

A march for education started from Miskolc, in northern Hungary, on Monday reached the Kölcsey Ferenc Secondary School in Budapest’s sixth district on Saturday afternoon, where student and teacher organisations held a demonstration.

The speakers, who completed the 180km distance of the march, talked about their hope that a free and child-friendly education system would be established as soon as possible. They emphasised the importance of solidarity and pledged to continue what they started in education last year. They also addressed the “systemic segregation” affecting the Roma in Hungarian public education and criticised the dismissal of the fourteen teachers who had been laid off for participating in civil disobedience. Participants raised banners saying “No teacher, no future”, “Strike is a fundamental right”, “We want our form teacher back” as well as the national and the European Union flag and the flags of the teachers’ unions.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay