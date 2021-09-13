Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Katalin Karikó on his community page for developing a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Katalin Karikó and her research partner, Drew Weissman, received another recognition for their discovery that enabled the development of vaccines against coronavirus. The work of the couple’s members was honored this time with the Breakthrough Award, but it’s not the only accolade currently circulating around the world press, Blikk writes.

As the paper wrote, Facebook billionaire creator Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Karikó on his community page for his work in developing a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla, co-founded the Breakthrough Award to celebrate scientists at the forefront of discoveries.



debreceninap.hu