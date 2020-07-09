5 New Coronavirus Cases in Hungary

Five coronavirus infections have been registered in Hungary over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 4,210, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday morning.

The number of deaths was unchanged at 589, while 2,885 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 736. Fully 132 coronavirus patients are in hospital, six on a ventilator. Budapest is the location of 39% of active infections, 60% of fatalities and 47% of recoveries. Currently 1,909 people are under official house quarantine and 288,693 tests have been carried out. The threat of an epidemic is still present, so epidemiological preparedness and basic protection measures are still needed, the website said. Wearing a face mask is still compulsory in shops and on public transport. Budapest has the most infections (1,988), followed by and Pest County (635) and the counties of Fejér (379), Komárom-Esztergom (307) and Zala (262). Békés and Tolna counties have the fewest with 13 each.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay