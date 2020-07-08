Modern Pentathlon European Championships Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

The European Modern Pentathlon Championships that was set to be held in central Hungary’s Székesfehérvár this year has been cancelled amid the situation around the novel coronavirus pandemic, the European Confederation for Modern Pentathlon (ECMP) said.



The championships that was originally set to take place in June-July had already been postponed to September but now had to be called off due to travel restrictions and the varying levels of lockdowns and curfews imposed in participating countries. The Hungarian modern pentathlon federation will instead get to organise the European championships in 2022. The ECMP was also set to hold its congress to elect new leaders during the event, but it, too, has been cancelled.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay