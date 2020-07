Budapest will host the Budapest Urban Games, for the fifth time, on August 29, organisers said.

Participants will have the opportunity to try swimming, yoga, running and street workout in unusual settings, they said. Last year, the event drew some 5,000 visitors, they said. Events will include swimming across the Danube, running events at the Citadel on Gellért Hill, and street workout in front of the Technical University on the riverbank.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay