The flu strikes again – 59,000 people consulted a doctor

Based on the reports of the doctors participating in the monitoring service, between February 5 and 11, 59,200 people in the country consulted a doctor with flu-like symptoms, the National Center for Public Health and Medicines (NNGYK) said in a report published on Thursday.

271,000 people consulted a doctor with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection.

In the sixth week, 40.2 percent of patients who consulted a doctor were children, 28 percent were young adults, 23.1 percent were 35-59 years old, and 8.7 percent were over 60 years old.

Between February 5 and 11, the frequency of people visiting a doctor with flu symptoms increased in eighteen administrative areas and decreased in two areas compared to the previous week.

Last week, 295 samples arrived at the center’s laboratory. The positivity rate for influenza was 43.7 percent, and the positivity rate for SARS-CoV-2 was 2.7 percent.

In the 6th week, eight reports of the accumulation of acute respiratory diseases were received from three areas, the diseases affected five kindergartens and three elementary schools.

In the past week, 343 people were hospitalized due to serious, acute respiratory infections, of which 43 needed intensive care.

(MTI)