The Debrecen Court reduced the sentence of the man who drowned his father in a bathtub

The court of Debrecen reduced the sentence of the man who killed his father from life imprisonment to 18 years in prison in its final judgment announced on Wednesday, the court’s spokesperson announced.

In his statement, Ildikó Fórizs wrote that the Miskolc Court convicted the man in the first instance of murder committed with special cruelty and to the detriment of a person whose ability to prevent the crime was limited due to his old age. The second-instance court corrected the classification of the crime: it omitted the determination of the method of committing it with special cruelty, which led to a reduction of the imposed sentence.

The accused cannot be released on parole

– she added.

According to the facts established in the first instance, the victim lived in an apartment with his son and his partner. One afternoon in March 2021, the accused was walking down the street pushing his father in a pushcart when they met a group of people; they drank and talked, then the man went shopping, took out cash and redeemed his father’s medicines.

In the evening, the group continued to have fun in the defendant’s apartment, and then the guests left. At that time, father and son were left alone, the defendant’s partner was not at home. The man undressed his father, put him in the bathtub, then covered his mouth and nose and squeezed until the victim drowned.

The suspect then shouted to the neighboring apartment building, asking for help, the spokesperson explained.