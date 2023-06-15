A power pole stopped the drunk BMW driver, who was driving without a license in Hajdúsámson

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A power pole stopped the drunk BMW driver, who was driving without a license in Hajdúsámson

The 23-year-old man caused an accident in Hajdúsámson. He had never had a driver’s license and had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel.


A report of a traffic accident was received on June 13, 2023, around 10 p.m., a car knocked down an electric pole in Hajdúsámson.

The officers immediately went to the scene and questioned the driver. It soon became clear that the 23-year-old man never had a driver’s license and also had a positive value on the breathalyzer.

According to the data of the investigation, the young man chose the wrong speed of his vehicle, drifted off the road and crashed into an electric pole.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against him on suspicion of committing the offense of driving while intoxicated, and he was taken into custody by the Debrecen police for driving without a license.

(Debreceni Nap)

