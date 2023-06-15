Accident in Debrecen: it could have been avoided with a little attention

A man was driving his car in downtown Debrecen on the afternoon of June 13, 2023, the police recalled.

The driver did not keep an adequate following distance with his vehicle in front of the car stopped in front of him due to traffic reasons, so they collided. There were no personal injuries in the accident, and the police imposed an on-the-spot fine for the violation. This incident could have been avoided with due care, the announcement reads.

In order to ensure safe traffic, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters draws the attention of drivers to always keep a sufficient distance from those in front of them to be able to stop even if they brake suddenly!

(Debreceni Nap)