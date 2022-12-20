Shakira found out from the fridge that Piqué cheated on her

At the beginning of the summer, the news broke that the singer and the soccer player broke up because of the man’s infidelity.

The Colombian singer has now revealed how she found out that her partner of 11 years had cheated on her. As she said: she discovered something unusual in the fridge, reports Index.

I had to open the fridge to find the truth. You think you’re in a real relationship, and it’s actually not as true as you think

– said Shakira, from whose words it can be concluded, at least according to influencer Ker Weinstein, that the singer found food in the house that Gerard Piqué does not like. Therefore, the video clip of Shakira’s new song with the singer Rauw Alejandro cannot be a coincidence either, in which there is a scene when Shakira opens a fridge and finds the severed head of Rauw Alejandro.

Shakira is affected by the split, she considers this to be perhaps the darkest period of her life, while her ex, Gerard Piqué, has since been on good terms with his former lover, 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.