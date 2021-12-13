30 Listed Monuments to Be Revamped From HuF 60 BN

Some thirty listed monuments including 18 castles and 12 fortresses will be revamped at a cost of 60 billion forints (EUR 164m) in the first phase of a targeted scheme, the prime minister’s chief of staff said on Friday.

Gergely Gulyás told the opening ceremony of the revamped Sándor Metternich castle in Bajna in northern Hungary that the project carried out between 2018 and 2021 was a combination of heritage protection, economic development and community building. In addition to restoring listed buildings, the castle revamp projects also involve adding new functions to meet modern tourism demands, he added. Ministerial commissioner for the national castle and fortress revamp programme Zsolt Virág said the castle of Bajna had been left unused for 46 years. National heritage protection company managing director Tamás Glázer said the project had received European Union funding of 1.723 billion forints and the government contributed another 557 million forints.

hungarymatters.hu