Clear and Dry Weather Expected on Sunday

We can expect clear and dry weather until Sunday evening.

From Saturday night, more extensive and thicker clouds move from the northwest to the southeast, but on Sunday, the sun will shine for longer or shorter periods in most of the country. Light showers may occur on Sunday – there is a greater chance of snow in the plains in the northeast. The northwesterly and westerly winds will be present until morning, mainly in the northern areas, with the exception of the southwestern quarter and the northeastern border region, lively, strong gusts may occur at many places.

The lowest night temperature is expected to be between -3 and +2 degrees, but it can be several degrees colder in the windless northeastern frost corners. The highest daytime temperature on Sunday will be between 5 and 11 degrees.





MTI

pixabay