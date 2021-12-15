There Have Been 153 Victims of the Epidemic in Hungary Yesterday

The number of vaccinated persons was 6,194,221, of whom 5,906,701 had already received the second vaccination and 3,028,149 had already received the third vaccination.

5,506 new infections have been confirmed, bringing the total number of identified infections to 1,208,020 since the outbreak began, according to the government’s epidemiology website.

The majority of the deaths were elderly and chronically ill, so the number of deaths rose to 37,232.

The number of people cured is constantly increasing, currently 1,005,586 people, and the number of active infected people has decreased to 165,202 people. There are 6,337 patients with coronavirus hospitalized, 540 of whom are on ventilators. Vaccination of children aged 5-11 at hospital vaccination sites began today. Due to the success of the vaccination action weeks and the appearance of the omicron virus in Hungary, there will be another vaccination action on Thursday and Friday afternoons, as well as on Saturday at hospital vaccination points.

