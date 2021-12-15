Hungary October Industrial Output Down 3.4%

Industrial output in Hungary dropped by an annual 3.4% in October, according to a second reading of data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Tuesday. Output fell by 2.7%, based on data adjusted for the number of working days.

Month on month, it was 0.3% higher, according to seasonally and working day-adjusted data. The car sector, Hungary’s biggest manufacturing component, saw a 29.8% fall in output on the back of the global chip shortage, while output of computers, electronics and optical equipment shrank by 10.7%. Output of the food, drinks and tobacco segment, which made of 12% of manufacturing sector output, increased by 10.0%. Headline industrial output fell by 3.4% in October, dropping for the second month in a row. For the period January-October, output increased by an annual 10.8%.

hungarymatters.hu