People Offering Help Who Are in Difficulty Themselves

In order to help families who got into difficulties due to the coronavirus epidemic, the proprietors of Baromfiudvar 2002 Kft. and DiVino Wine Bar donated preserved food in an amount of 500,000 HUF to Debrecen Charity Board.

The symbolic handover of the donation took place as part of a press conference on 28 April 2020. Vice Mayor Diána Széles also mentioned at the event: „the Municipality of Debrecen intends to achieve that by the time the coronavirus emergency ends, enterprises active in the city should be ready to restart their touristic and catering services safely as regards the present epidemic and aspects of health. Safety must be given priority, as guests will opt for safe tourism instead of adventure tourism.”

debrecen.hu

pixabay