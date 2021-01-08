Retail Sales Down 0.3% in November

Retail sales in Hungary edged down an annual 0.3% in November as vehicle fuel and non-food sales dropped, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

The decline slowed from a 2.4% year-on-year fall in October. Adjusted for calendar-year effects, retail sales declined by 0.8%. In monthly comparison, seasonally and calendar-adjusted retail sales were up 1.1%. Adjusted food sales rose by 1.8%, but non-food sales dropped by 1.0% and vehicle fuel sales fell by 9.4% as an evening curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus came into force.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay