Access Road to M5 Motorway Inaugurated

Gergely Gulyás, the prime minister’s chief of staff, attended the inauguration of a new access road to a rest area along the M5 motorway, in southern Hungary, on Saturday.

Thanks to the new road, residents in Csengele and other towns in the area will have easy access to the motorway connecting Budapest with the Serbian and the Romanian border. The project is in line with the government’s objectives to provide “public services in small towns similar to those in larger cities”, the minister said.

