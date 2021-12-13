Coronavirus – Self-Employed Receive Almost HuF 17 BN in Stimulus Payments

More than 76,000 self-employed Hungarians have received a total of nearly 17 billion forints (EUR 46.5m) of one-off stimulus payments as part of a government programme to support professions hard-hit by pandemic restrictions, the state secretary for employment policy said on Saturday.

Self-employed Hungarians working in vulnerable professions, such as hairdressers, cosmeticians, tour guides and driving instructors, were eligible for a one-off 219,000 forints, Sándor Bodó said in a statement.

Hairdressers and cosmeticians accounted for the highest number of applications, submitting more than 30,000 of the forms. There were a high number of applicants in Budapest, and in Pest, Hajdú-Bihar, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén counties. The government earlier estimated that 100,000-120,000 self-employed Hungarians were eligible for the stimulus.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay