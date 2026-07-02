Massive wildfire breaks out in Hortobágy, firefighters respond from 11 towns

A large wildfire that broke out in Hortobágy National Park has been extinguished, according to Hungary’s National Directorate General for Disaster Management.

The fire occurred near Main Road 33, between Tiszafüred and Kócsújfalu, where vegetation burned across more than 96 hectares. Of the affected area, 80 hectares were grassland, while the remainder consisted of reed beds.

Firefighters from 11 communities responded to the scene, including professional crews from Tiszafüred, Karcag, Mezőkövesd, Füzesabony, Eger, Heves, Püspökladány, Tiszaújváros, and Hajdúszoboszló, as well as municipal firefighters from Egyek and volunteer firefighters from Tiszabábolna. Under the direction of the disaster management operational service of Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County, crews brought the blaze under control using 15 water jets, 10 backpack sprayers, and nearly two dozen hand tools.