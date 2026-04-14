Modern dental clinic built from a former service apartment in Debrecen

A modern dental clinic has been created for schoolchildren in the building of the Debrecen SZC Bethlen Gábor Economic Technical School and Dormitory on Postakert Street in Debrecen.

The opening of the new pediatric dental clinic marks another important milestone in the health development efforts of the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre (DSZC). The building, which was previously used as a service apartment, has undergone a complete functional transformation accompanied by extensive renovation. The works covered all major areas, including structural, mechanical, electrical, and interior design upgrades. As a result, two modern dental treatment rooms and a waiting area were created, the electrical network was renewed, and a full energy efficiency upgrade was carried out.

The facility now includes two treatment units, realized through cooperation between the city municipality, the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (DAEFI), and the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre. The renovation was carried out by the DSZC technical team, as well as by adult vocational students and instructors from the Debrecen SZC School of Building Technology and Technical Vocational School, while window replacements were carried out by an external contractor.

At the handover ceremony on Friday, Chancellor Zsolt Tirpák of the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre emphasized that caring for students and cooperation are key strategic values for the institution. He highlighted that the project is a good example of how different actors in the city can achieve significant results together. He added that the project also provided students and teachers with the opportunity to participate in real-life construction work outside workshops, while also strengthening their sense of social responsibility. School dental care is beneficial because it is easily accessible and effectively supports students’ health preservation. He concluded by thanking everyone who took part in the renovation.

Students will visit the district school dental clinic in organized groups for preventive treatments and screenings. In Debrecen, the modernization of school dental care has been ongoing for three years since the establishment of DAEFI, and with the latest acquisition, a total of 19 brand-new and 5 renovated treatment units now serve children, according to the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre.

Director Dr. Csaba Papp emphasized that, as a result of the cooperation, the infrastructure of the healthcare system has been fully renewed and its efficiency has improved. He noted that before the COVID period, there was an average of one decayed tooth per child, which increased to 2.7 due to missed screenings and lifestyle changes, but regular check-ups are helping this figure return close to 1.

The DAEFI school dental network currently provides care for approximately 42,000 children, with screenings repeated every six months. In the newly opened clinic, around 5,000 students from nearby institutions will undergo regular dental examinations.

(Debrecen Vocational Training Centre)

Photo: Debrecen Vocational Training Centre