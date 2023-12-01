There will be changes to bus routes 20E and 33/33E in Debrecen

The extension of highway No. 33 to a 2×2 traffic lane has been completed. To provide passengers with the best possible service, DKV Zrt. will introduce route, stop, and schedule changes for buses marked 20E, and bus stops changed in the case of buses marked 33/33E, from the start of operation on Friday, December 1, 2023. Passengers can find out about the changes in real time on the Menetrend.app, on the DKV Zrt. website and on the Company’s Facebook page.

20E SIGNED BUS SERVICE

Expressway 20E, which runs between Nagyállómás and the Northwestern Economic Zone, runs in both directions, instead of the M35 highway, via the newly opened Kismac junction on highway No. 33. Due to the route change, no stop will be missed. In order to further increase the level of service, the 20E buses running between the Nagyállomás and the Northwestern Economic Zone will also stop at the following stops after the route has been changed.

Bus number 20E in the direction of the Northwestern Economic Zone

Shopping centers

Kismacs, entrance road (the former stop named Kismacs, housing estate)

Kismacs (stop located on highway no. 33)

Bus number 20E in the direction of Nagyállomás

Kismacs (stop located on highway no. 33)

Kismacs, entrance road (the former stop named Kismacs, housing estate)

Shopping centers

Expressways marked 20E do not touch the inner area of Kismacs in either direction.

At the same time as the route change, flight 20E, which departs from Nagyállomás at 7:05 a.m., departs 5 minutes later, at 7:10 a.m., in the direction of the Northwestern Economic Zone.

BUS LINES SIGNED 33/33E

In order to further increase the level of service, the 33/33E trains running between Segner tér and the Nagymacs district will also stop at the following stops from December 1:

BUS 33

In the direction of Nagymacs

Kismacs, entrance road (the former stop named Kismacs, housing estate)

Kismacs (stop located on highway no. 33)

In the direction of Segner Square

Kismacs, entrance road (the former stop named Kismacs, housing estate)

BUS CODE 33E

In the direction of Nagymacs

Kismacs, entrance road (the former stop named Kismacs, housing estate)

Kismacs (stop on Napraforgó Street)

In the direction of Segner Square

Kismacs (stop on Napraforgó Street)

Szabolcs Tóth, the economic director of DKV, told Debrecen Nap that there are no plans to launch new flights for the time being. In addition to all this, they constantly monitor the needs of the traveling public. He also stated that DKV does not plan to raise tariffs from January 1.

(Debrecen City Hall)