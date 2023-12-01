Pogues Singer Shane MacGowan Has Died

The frontman of The Pogues was 65 years old.

Shane MacGowan, the frontman of The Pogues, who mixed Irish folk music with a punk attitude, died at the age of 65 after a long illness. “Shane will forever be the light that guides my path, the standard of my dreams and the love of my life”, wrote his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke.

McGowan was diagnosed with viral encephalitis in 2022, so he spent a significant part of this year in hospital. However, the health problems of the musician did not start recently, the news of his death has been spreading for decades due to his excessive alcoholism.

In one of his last interviews, McGowan talked about how, despite the fact that many people attributed to him a death wish, he always wanted to live: “Of course I like to live,” he said.

