The Hungarian forint strengthened against major currencies

Economy
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The Hungarian forint strengthened against major currencies

The Hungarian forint continued to strengthen on Tuesday morning against major currencies in international foreign exchange trading compared to Monday evening levels.

The euro was quoted at 363.09 forints at 7 a.m., lower than Monday evening’s 363.50 forints. The dollar fell from 310.38 forints to 308.59 forints, while the Swiss franc slightly decreased from 394.12 forints to 394.10 forints.

The euro also strengthened against the dollar, rising to 1.1769 USD from 1.1710 USD on Monday evening.

(MTI)

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