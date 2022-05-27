Cultures through the colors of the rainbow

The students of the Kossuth Gymnasium and Primary School of the University of Debrecen visited Portugal and Greece within the framework of the Erasmus + school-kindergarten partnership competition. Through a project called Our Heritage in the Colors of the Rainbow, they became acquainted with local attractions and Portuguese and Greek culture in international groups.

In March, 10 students of the Kossuth Gymnasium and Primary School of the University of Debrecen visited the Iberian Peninsula and the Olympus in May. The thematic program for Erasmus + primary school students is a camp for more than one foreign language.

 

