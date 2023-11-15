In the summer season, 33 million people flew on Wizz Air flights

Wizz Air transported a record 33 million passengers on its flights in the summer season between April and September 2023, the result represents a 24 percent increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period last year.

According to the information, the most popular destinations this year were seaside vacation spots and historic cities full of attractions.

The most popular destinations for Hungarians this summer were Egypt, Greece, Spain and Turkey. In addition to the increased number of passengers, Wizz Air’s flight performance in Hungary was 99.43 percent in the August-September period – they write in the announcement.

Wizz Air announced that in its 2024 summer schedule, passengers can book tickets from Budapest and Debrecen to 70 destinations, including popular destinations such as Larnaca (Cyprus), Crete, Corfu and Rhodes (Greece), Burgas (Bulgaria), Alghero and Catania (Italy), Antalya (Turkey), Malta and Alicante, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca (Spain). The airline will also have new flights next summer, so passengers can visit Sharm el-Sheikh and Cairo as well as Copenhagen from Budapest, and Rome from Debrecen.

Wizz Air currently operates a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, and had 51.1 million passengers in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

(MTI)