Security awareness at a higher level – lecture for students of the Faculty of Economics

The Director General of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, National Security Major-General Bárdos Szabolcs, gave a lecture to students, lecturers and representatives of partner companies of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Economics at the institution’s economic conference. At Thursday’s event, current issues of economic and corporate security came to the fore, writes unideb.hu.



Major General Szabolcs Bárdos, one of the outstanding members of the new generation of national security professionals, inspired the participating doctoral students with his highly successful presentation at the summer university of the University of Debrecen last August. There was already a need to make this information about economic and corporate security available to others, which is why we organized today’s Economic Conference

– program manager Katalin Belinszky informed at the opening of the conference.

Thursday’s event created a good basis for closer cooperation between the institution and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

There are several important segments of economic security that we only know superficially for the time being. Countless things threaten the economic and business security of Hungary, which is integrated into the global economy. What we encounter every day here at the university is cyber security, in which we must make great progress. This is one of the reasons why we are planning cooperation with the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in the field of economic security, and today’s conference is an important milestone in this regard

– Rector Zoltán Szilvássy said in his greeting.

György Kossa, the chairman of the board of trustees of the István István Debrecen University Foundation, which maintains the institution, drew the attention of those present to the fact that students must acquire the knowledge necessary for stable company operations so that when they enter the labor market, companies will have professionals with up-to-date information.

In addition to high-quality training, we organize professional events of this kind so that you, future economists, can become well-equipped employees in your field who can identify the risks that threaten economic companies and later propose solutions to the management, thus increasing your own their labor market value

– added the president.

In addition to the students of the institution’s Faculty of Economics, lecturers and representatives of the institution’s partner companies also participated in the conference on Thursday.

Our faculty is at the forefront of training and research related to economic security, we are constantly developing them. Starting in September, we will start two new specializations in our economics and management basic course entitled economic security and corporate security, which will be unique in our country, and their timeliness and necessity are unquestionable

– emphasized Dean Veronika Fenyves.

At the event, the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution gave a presentation on current issues of economic and corporate security. Szabolcs Bárdos emphasized that the Russian-Ukrainian war that started after the pandemic situation and the incredible amount of cyber attacks are the most current challenges. Attackers operating in cyberspace are extremely professional, and it is increasingly difficult to defend against them.

The major general said that among institutional data protection deficiencies, the most common problem is still that the information to be protected is not separated. For example, passwords are stored in a clearly visible place or employees leave documents containing important data on the desk, i.e. they do not follow the so-called “clean desk policy”. He drew attention to the fact that we should always be suspicious if we find ourselves faced with a situation that differs from the usual, because we can easily become victims of fraudsters, causing serious damage to our employer or the economic organization we represent.

Fraudsters also often take advantage of our gullibility, momentary inattention, curiosity or even helpfulness. Let’s notice if they want to manipulate us, whether by extolling professional competence, courting, exploiting naivety or goodwill.

Szabolcs Bárdos explained: the most important thing is always prevention, for which one of the most effective means is the organization of a presentation or training that reinforces security awareness for the employees of the given institution or company.

Such training is also regularly organized at the University of Debrecen, and other protection options are also available.

At the University of Debrecen, we encounter such problems and attempts by fraudsters every day, which is why we are working to introduce the two-way identification system in the institution as soon as possible. This will make the identification of university citizens a little more inconvenient, but this way we will be able to resist attacks from cyberspace much more effectively

– Chancellor Zoltán Bács concluded at the end of the conference.