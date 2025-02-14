Debrecen suffered the most storm damage in 2024 after the capital

In 2024, Generali Insurance received nearly 40,000 claims related to residential and apartment building damages caused by natural disasters, with total damages amounting to nearly 5 billion forints, the company reported.

According to their data, 2024 was a calmer year for storm damage compared to 2023, which saw a record-breaking 58,000 claims for residential and apartment-related elemental damages.

Storm-related claims were the most frequent last year, with approximately 21,000 cases, followed by damages caused by lightning, hail, and external water intrusion.

In terms of residential storm damage, the highest number of claims came from Budapest, followed by Hajdú-Bihar County and Pest County. Among cities, besides the capital, Debrecen, Pécs, and Miskolc suffered the most damage, according to Generali’s 2024 data.

Founded in 1831, the insurance group operates in more than 50 countries, with total premium revenues reaching 82.5 billion euros in 2023. The company employs nearly 82,000 people worldwide and serves 70 million customers.