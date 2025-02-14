An accident saved a girl from Hajdú-Bihar County who was forced into prostitution by her captors

A young girl was injured in a traffic accident and was hospitalized. The police interviewed her, but she told them about other things besides the accident, the police said.

She revealed shocking details about how she had been detained in recent years and for the first time had the opportunity to ask for help. As it turned out, she was taken to Germany several times against her will, where she had to provide sexual services to foreign men. She was not the only one, as under the control of the man from Sáp and the supervision of his gang, several girls were accommodated in foreign brothels and forced into prostitution.

The family members abused the girl several times and took the money she earned. When they were in Hungary, they accompanied her everywhere under strict supervision and threatened to kill her if she ran away from them.

On February 11, investigators from the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters arrested the four suspects, and after questioning, three of them were taken into custody. They are charged with human trafficking and forced labor.

(police.hu)