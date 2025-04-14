A man in Debrecen poisoned his neighbor’s dog because its barking bothered him

The dog, poisoned by a neighbor, suffered such severe poisoning that it had to be euthanized. The perpetrator may face a fine for animal cruelty.

Last summer, the man accused of animal cruelty felt that his neighbor’s German Shepherd barked too much, so he decided to find a permanent solution to the problem – according to a report by ATV.

He took some cat food, soaked it in antifreeze, and placed it in a tin can. He then approached the fence and threw it into the neighbor’s yard. The German Shepherd found the food and ate a large amount. Symptoms of poisoning appeared almost immediately, explained Judit Harmati, spokesperson for the Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office.

The owner immediately rushed the dog to a veterinarian, but the animal was in such poor condition that it could not be saved and had to be euthanized.

According to a lawyer interviewed by the outlet, the dog’s owner may seek compensation, and the prosecutor’s office recommends that the court impose a monetary fine.

(Debreceni Nap)

Picture: illustration.