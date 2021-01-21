Air pollution has continued to increase, and the situation is not good in Debrecen

In many areas, air pollution has continued to increase. In six municipalities, the air is dangerous due to the presence of harmful dust.

According to Wednesday’s map of the National Center for Public Health (NNK), air was classified as dangerous in Salgótarján, Eger, Miskolc, Sajószentpéter, Kazincbarcika and Putnok. The air in Nyíregyháza, Hernádszurdok and Ajka is unhealthy.

In ten other municipalities – Budapest, Vác, Tököl, Százhalombatta, Tatabánya, Székesfehérvár, Veszprém, Szolnok, Debrecen and Oszlár – the air quality was contested.

In a statement sent to MTI on Wednesday, the Mayor’s Office wrote that, according to the forecast, the concentration of air pollutants (PM10) in Budapest may decrease in days due to the windy weather.

The NNK on Tuesday drew attention to the fact that air pollution mainly causes respiratory symptoms in the short term (such as cough, respiratory irritation, shortness of breath), but also increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease in the long term.

